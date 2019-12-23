News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) Shares Down 1.6%

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$20.12 ($14.27) and last traded at A$20.14 ($14.28), approximately 1,294 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$20.47 ($14.52).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$18.58. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Company Profile (ASX:NWSLV)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

