Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.57 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) will post $2.57 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $9.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $9.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share.

NWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Consumer Edge lowered Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

In related news, Director James Craigie acquired 12,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 218.2% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NWL traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. 3,155,478 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,423,589. Newell Brands has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

