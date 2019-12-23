Neil Dougherty Sells 23,254 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KEYS stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 37,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,880 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

