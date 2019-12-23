National Grid (LON:NG) PT Raised to GBX 980

National Grid (LON:NG) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 980 ($12.89) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 892 ($11.73) to GBX 927 ($12.19) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, December 13th. HSBC lifted their price target on National Grid from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.76) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 950.92 ($12.51).

Shares of LON:NG opened at GBX 962 ($12.65) on Thursday. National Grid has a 52 week low of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 960 ($12.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 901.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 864.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.43.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 16.57 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.12%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

