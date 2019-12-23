Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is engaged in non-life insurance, life insurance, and overseas insurance businesses. The Group writes marine, fire, casualty, automobile, life, and allied insurance policies. It also operates financial services and agencies. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of MSADY stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

