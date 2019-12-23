Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Shares of ADRNY opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Koninklijke Ahold has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $27.05.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.51 billion. Koninklijke Ahold had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Koninklijke Ahold

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

