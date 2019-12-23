Mooncoin (MOON) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Mooncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $2,026.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 35.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00554547 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008311 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,327,934,006 coins. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.