Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG) Trading Down 4.8%

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT PLC (LON:MIG) shares dropped 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 84.50 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.12), approximately 5,849 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 2,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.85 ($1.18).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 78.73 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 82.08.

About Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT (LON:MIG)

Mobeus Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, formerly Matrix Income & Growth 2 VCT plc, is a venture capital trust (VCT), investing primarily in established, unquoted companies. The objective of the Company is to provide investors with a regular income stream, arising both from the income generated by companies selected for the portfolio and from realizing any growth in capital.

