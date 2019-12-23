Mixin (XIN) Achieves Market Cap of $87.35 Million

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Mixin has a total market cap of $87.35 million and $51.12 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin token can now be bought for about $186.38 or 0.02539247 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin and BigONE. During the last week, Mixin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 468,653 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mixin

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

