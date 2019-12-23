Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.48 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Mithril has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $6.48 million and $1.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril token can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, CoinExchange, BitForex and ZB.COM.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007444 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008708 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001618 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000511 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 716,000,000 tokens. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Mithril Token Trading

Mithril can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, HitBTC, Gate.io, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, LBank, DigiFinex, FCoin, BitForex, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

