Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

MU stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,730.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,166.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Micron Technology by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,459,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,136,847,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672,909 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,735,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $375,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 508.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $192,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173,660 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,431,167 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $248,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,275 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,021,110 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $193,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,645 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

