Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.17. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 71,861 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $905.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 33.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 230,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period.
About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
