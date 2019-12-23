Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Gap Down to $6.17

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.17. Michaels Companies shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 71,861 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MIK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Michaels Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $905.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIK. FMR LLC raised its position in Michaels Companies by 29.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,831,000 after acquiring an additional 620,679 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 33.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 345,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 62,039 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 230,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the period.

About Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.