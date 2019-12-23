Metadium (META) Hits Market Cap of $5.40 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Metadium has a total market cap of $5.40 million and $105,683.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One Metadium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metadium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00182619 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.36 or 0.01165840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118424 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bytex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.