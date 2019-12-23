Mercury Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $178.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last week, Mercury has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Mercury has a total market cap of $257,012.00 and $178.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013648 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00181919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01170818 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00025479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00116799 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s launch date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Bittrex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

