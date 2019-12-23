Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,106,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,658,000 after buying an additional 327,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46,905.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 501,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.58. 17,032,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,876,266. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

