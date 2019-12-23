Megacoin (MEC) Hits Market Cap of $59,057.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $59,057.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00560766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008313 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,362,987 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

