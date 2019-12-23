Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCFT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of MCFT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $15.69. The company had a trading volume of 266,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,043. Mastercraft Boat has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $293.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.81 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 108,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

