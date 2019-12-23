Lunyr Price Up 12.6% This Week (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Lunyr has a market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $184,452.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lunyr has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00012076 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Binance, YoBit and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00182267 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.07 or 0.01172701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00025709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00117218 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, Liqui, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Huobi, BigONE, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.