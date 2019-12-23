LUNA (LUNA) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.17 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00003557 BTC on major exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, Bittrex and GOPAX. LUNA has a total market cap of $76.79 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, GDAC, Upbit, KuCoin, Coinone, Bittrex and Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

