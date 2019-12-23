Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 64.92 ($0.85).

Several research firms recently commented on LLOY. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 76 ($1.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.16) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LLOY stock traded down GBX 1.59 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 62.33 ($0.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,116,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The stock has a market cap of $43.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 56.42.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

