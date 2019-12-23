LIFE (LIFE) Price Hits $0.0000

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One LIFE token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, LIFE has traded 34.8% lower against the dollar. LIFE has a market capitalization of $504,464.00 and approximately $23,135.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00183015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.74 or 0.01180420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00118158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LIFE launched on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,442,468,688 tokens. LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken

LIFE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

