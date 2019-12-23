Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 275 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $182.04. 14,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,515. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $124.85 and a 1-year high of $181.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.02.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.