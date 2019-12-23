Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 10.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANGL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $494,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,076,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ANGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,327. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $29.21.

