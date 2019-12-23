Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 0.4% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after buying an additional 1,118,349 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,748,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,784,623,000 after acquiring an additional 297,582 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after buying an additional 163,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,046 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $446.00 target price (down previously from $451.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

NFLX traded down $3.80 on Monday, hitting $333.10. 5,285,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018,687. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.23 and a fifty-two week high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.