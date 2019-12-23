Knekted Trading Up 75.7% This Week (KNT)

Knekted (CURRENCY:KNT) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Knekted has a total market capitalization of $33,450.00 and $2.00 worth of Knekted was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Knekted token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Knekted has traded up 75.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.01178114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00118081 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Knekted

Knekted’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Knekted’s official Twitter account is @KNTBlockchain . The official website for Knekted is knekted.net . The Reddit community for Knekted is /r/KNTBlockchain

Buying and Selling Knekted

Knekted can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Knekted directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Knekted should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Knekted using one of the exchanges listed above.

