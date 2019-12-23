Karatgold Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.73 Million (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Karatgold Coin has a market capitalization of $80.93 million and $2.73 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000294 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Coinsuper and Coinbe.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.02 or 0.06115187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029912 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022987 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin (CRYPTO:KBC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,752,525,330 tokens. The official message board for Karatgold Coin is medium.com/@karatgold . Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, HitBTC, Coinsuper and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

