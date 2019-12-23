Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.20.

KALV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital set a $30.00 target price on Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,133. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.30. The firm has a market cap of $299.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 182.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $92,124.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 3,010 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $51,320.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

