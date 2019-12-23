Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to report earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.29. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research set a $107.00 price target on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

NYSE KAI traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $105.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kadant has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $108.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $197,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $543,813.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,686.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,054 shares of company stock worth $8,013,752 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kadant by 838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

