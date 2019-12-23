Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) Receives €25.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €24.77 ($28.81).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €23.00 ($26.74) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

ETR:JUN3 traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €21.62 ($25.14). 727,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a fifty-two week low of €17.50 ($20.35) and a fifty-two week high of €32.32 ($37.58). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.65.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

