JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) Shares Down 0%

JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPGB) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.07, approximately 59,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $51.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 220.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Bond Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000.

