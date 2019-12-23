JPEL Private Equity (LON:JPEL) Trading Down 0.7%

JPEL Private Equity Ltd (LON:JPEL)’s share price traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.29 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), 73,869 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 370% from the average session volume of 15,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.30 ($0.02).

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 million and a P/E ratio of -11.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.39.

JPEL Private Equity Company Profile (LON:JPEL)

JPEL Private Equity Limited is a fund specializing in direct, secondary direct, and fund of funds investments. The fund primarily invests in buyout funds, venture capital funds, and special situation funds. It typically invests throughout the world, with a focus on Europe, North America, and Asia. For its direct investments, the fund prefers to co-invest alongside private equity sponsors.

