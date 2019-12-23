IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) Trading Down 0.5%

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.80 and last traded at $25.80, approximately 51 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROOF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

