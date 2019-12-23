Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) fell 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.87 and last traded at $52.87, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 3,354.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 43.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

