Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.55 and last traded at $21.59, 15 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

