Internet of People One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.00 (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Internet of People has a market capitalization of $501,534.00 and $7.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 73.8% higher against the dollar. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinBene, Fatbtc and Upbit.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Internet of People is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Bleutrade, Upbit and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

