Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Shares of Inter Pipeline Ltd (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) were up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.11 and last traded at $17.10, approximately 15,841 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 12,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IPPLF shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 9th. CIBC cut shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

