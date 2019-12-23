INO COIN Price Hits $1.33 on Top Exchanges (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for $1.33 or 0.00018095 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and Token Store. During the last week, INO COIN has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $238.63 million and $2,615.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00181956 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.35 or 0.01178632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000614 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025423 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00117174 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

