Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Innovaderma PLC (LON:IDP)’s share price rose 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 65.17 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.83), approximately 59,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 81,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.81).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 63.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 78.51.

In related news, insider Joe Bayer acquired 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £2,656.20 ($3,494.08). Also, insider Ross Andrews acquired 44,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £21,084.20 ($27,735.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 52,520 shares of company stock worth $2,560,040.

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

