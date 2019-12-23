Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.38.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Infineon Technologies stock remained flat at $$22.89 during trading on Wednesday. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $24.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Digital Security Solutions. The Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, and powertrain and security products.

