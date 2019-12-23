Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

ILPT stock opened at $21.32 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.03 and a 52-week high of $23.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $60.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

