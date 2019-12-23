ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) in a research report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

ICFI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded ICF International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut ICF International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of ICF International in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ICF International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ICFI opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.22 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $373.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ICF International will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.01%.

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $273,528.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,292. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Sudhakar Kesavan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 213,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,894,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Mcclain Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC now owns 48,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 21.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 888,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,680,000 after purchasing an additional 156,967 shares during the last quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 84.0% in the second quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after buying an additional 30,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

