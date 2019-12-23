Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.39.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on H shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Hydro One from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Hydro One from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of H traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$25.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,452. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$19.43 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.09.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.3899999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.23%.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

