Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 505,293 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.78.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)
Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.
