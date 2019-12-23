Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,114 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 505,293 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.93%. The company had revenue of $45.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 57,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,321 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 105,467 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 840,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 19.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 154,798 shares during the last quarter. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.