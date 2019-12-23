HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

HPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of HighPoint Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HighPoint Resources stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,886,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,531. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. HighPoint Resources has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $3.32.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

