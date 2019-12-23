Head to Head Contrast: Wealth Minerals (WMLLF) and Its Competitors

Wealth Minerals (OTCMKTS: WMLLF) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wealth Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

27.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Wealth Minerals has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wealth Minerals’ competitors have a beta of -0.72, indicating that their average stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wealth Minerals N/A -92.27% -88.41% Wealth Minerals Competitors -305.68% 9.19% 2.01%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wealth Minerals and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wealth Minerals N/A -$22.39 million -0.68 Wealth Minerals Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.51

Wealth Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wealth Minerals. Wealth Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Wealth Minerals and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wealth Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Wealth Minerals Competitors 587 1607 1658 94 2.32

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 398.52%. Given Wealth Minerals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wealth Minerals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Wealth Minerals competitors beat Wealth Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for precious metals. It holds interst in Atacama Salar, Laguna Verde, Trinity and Five Salars projects. Wealth Minerals was founded on October 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.