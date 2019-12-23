Head-To-Head Comparison: Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and IMAC (OTCMKTS:IMAC)

Biocorrx (OTCMKTS:BICX) and IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Biocorrx and IMAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biocorrx -3,147.58% N/A -263.26% IMAC -41.07% -114.16% -31.82%

0.6% of IMAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Biocorrx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biocorrx and IMAC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biocorrx $380,000.00 44.63 -$6.51 million N/A N/A IMAC $6.70 million 1.99 -$3.05 million N/A N/A

IMAC has higher revenue and earnings than Biocorrx.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Biocorrx and IMAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biocorrx 0 0 0 0 N/A IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IMAC beats Biocorrx on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biocorrx Company Profile

BioCorRx, Inc. engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatment. It also engages in the research and development of sustained release naltrexone products for the treatment of addiction and other possible disorders. The company was founded by Neil Terrence Muller and George O’Neill on January 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

