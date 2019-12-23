Haven Protocol Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $43,817.00 (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002442 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $43,817.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,606.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.01766142 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.92 or 0.02590050 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00557903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00625707 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00022838 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00055227 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00386768 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (CRYPTO:XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,179,276 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

