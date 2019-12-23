Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.02.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

