Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a payout ratio of 24.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Guaranty Federal Bancshares to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.
Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,268. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $107.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.02.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
