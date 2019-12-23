GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GRFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Banco Sabadell upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.75.

GRFS stock opened at $23.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $23.60.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. GRIFOLS S A/S’s payout ratio is presently 29.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter worth about $254,000. 18.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

