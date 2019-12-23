Greencore Group (LON:GNC) PT Raised to GBX 300

Greencore Group (LON:GNC) had its price objective increased by HSBC from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 215 ($2.83) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 243.13 ($3.20).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 267.10 ($3.51) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 248.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 13.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 160.90 ($2.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a positive change from Greencore Group’s previous dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Greencore Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.30%.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.